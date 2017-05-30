Ed Sheeran Is "Not Engaged" to Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

Contrary to reports, Ed Sheeran has not popped the question to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

The engagement rumors came courtesy of Russell Crowe, who mistakenly referred to the hockey player as the singer's "fiancée" during a recent Facebook Live chat. "[Ed] was on tour here and he was getting a bit burned out, so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates," the Oscar winner said. "He has subsequently gone back to the farm with his fiancée for more time."

Sheeran was asked about the alleged engagement Tuesday on Australia's Fitzy & Wippa radio show. "You know, he's only met Cherry once and I didn't introduce her. I didn't say anything," the "Shape of You" singer told the hosts. "I think he just assumed. But no, we're not engaged."