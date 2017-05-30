Rachel's Dog Copper Is the Real Star of The Bachelorette—But Why Is He in a Cast?!

We're not sure why Rachel Lindsay needed to go on The Bachelorette when she already has the perfect guy in her life: Copper, her dog.

In what seems like the first time in the franchise's long history, Rachel brought her beloved dog along with her for the beginning of the ABC reality hit's season, and he even got to tag along on Rachel's first official one-on-one date during Monday night's episode. Actually, you could say he was the star of the date, as Rachel and Peter flew to Palm Springs to attend "Bark Fest."

Naturally, the Internet fell in love with Copper, with Rachel's dog becoming the third most tweeted-about "contestants" of the night, according to Twitter. (The first two? DeMario, who had a surprise girlfriend help him take home that win, and Peter, who we bet had an assist from Copper. His face and crazy chemistry with Rachel probably didn't hurt either.)