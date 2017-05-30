House of Cards Returns: What You Need to Remember About Season 4 Before Watching Season 5

It's been over a year since the Underwoods graced devices with new House of Cards episodes—and what a year it's been. Season four of the Netflix drama premiered March 6, 2016—back when the real-life presidential election was still churning along.

The fifth season is out on Tuesday, May 30 and if you're having a hard time remembering what nefarious deeds happened in real life and which were perpetrated by Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), we're here to help.

Also, while we're talking about it, we're still not OK with you doing this to us on a Tuesday, Netflix.