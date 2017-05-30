Beyoncé Bonds With Blue Ivy Carter on Memorial Day

You'd be hard-pressed to find a mother-daughter duo more stylish than this one.

On Memorial Day, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy got into the summer spirit in coordinating blue and pink swimwear and accessories. In an adorable candid shot shared on the Grammy winner's Instagram account, the future mother of three donned a vibrant blue bikini with her baby bump peeking out. Meanwhile, it was a helpful seat for her 5-year-old first-born, who was wrapped in her mother's arms atop her belly.

In perhaps a nod to her own name, little Blue also sported a blue print straw hat and a gold temporary flash tattoo on her arm while the "Formation" songstress accessorized with colorful statement earrings. The star sealed her look with a red lip and cascading hair.