Robert Pattinson Was Nearly Fired From Twilight

In hindsight, Pattinson said, shooting the five Twilight films was "an amazing luxury." It was "amazing luck, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it." And if he's forever associated with Edward Cullen, so be it. "I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout, is if you've done five movies in a series, you've had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character," Pattison, 31, told the newspaper.

The actor is particularly proud of 2012's Cosmopolis, the first movie he made after Twilight ended. "I think it was the first time when I worked on something that was quite complex," Pattinson said. "I especially love the fact that it came out really at the height of my popularity." It was "the big turning point for me," he added. "I just realized that was what I wanted to do."