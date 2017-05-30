Jessica Chastain "Disturbed" by Representation of Women in Film at Cannes Film Festival

Coppola was actually the second woman to win the award in 71 years; the last to do so was Yuliya Solntseva, a Russian director who won the award for 1961's Chronicle of Flaming Years. Ruben Östlund's The Square won the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the film festival.

"First, I want to say I'm really happy to present this award to Sofia Coppola, because she did amazing work to the audience," Chinese actress and fellow juror Fan Bingbing added. "We just want to advocate to focus on female filmmakers in the future. This is not something I want to judge; I want to advocate, and we want to encourage, filmmakers to present more female characters. I have to say she won this prize not because she's a female filmmaker, but because [of] the film itself."