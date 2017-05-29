The Bachelorette Week 2: Rachel Has No Time For Your Drama (and Neither Do We)

What a night of ups and downs.

The Bachelorette truly began tonight (because we all know the premiere's just a showy parade of nonsense) with the first dates of the season, and we came out of the episode knowing two main truths.

1) Rachel Lindsay is just as fun to watch as we thought she might be.

2) The majority of the her guys are awful and we're over them already.

After all the niceties and awkwardness of last week's premiere, tonight's episode wasted no time at all in getting things started. After Chris Harrison once again asked if all the guys were serious and ready to get down to business (which they were), it was group date time. Obviously, they put Whaboom and Penis Man/drummer dude/Whaboom's greatest enemy together on the date in order to set up some drama, and drama we got. But first, celebrities.