Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland: 13 Secrets Revealed in Lifetime's Biopic

Did you know Michael Jackson brought his own hot sauce and spray butter to the movie theater?

That's just one of the surprising things viewers may have learned about the late King of Pop in Lifetime's Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, the new unauthorized biopic that details the last years of his life, told from the point of view of his security guards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

Based on their 2014 book, Searching for Neverland revealed some intimate details about Jackson, who is played by Navi, a world-famous impersonator, in his acting debut, and shined a light on his relationship with his three children.

Here are the most surprising revelations from the two-hour movie that aired on Monday night: