Alicia Silverstone and Breckin Meyer Are Anything But Clueless at Film's Special Screening

As if she wasn't going to show up?!

A whopping 22 years after Clueless rocked the world with its bright colors, quotable dialogue and head-bopping soundtrack, Alicia Silverstone, who played the film's central role of Cher Horowitz, booked it to the Hollywood Forever cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday to make a surprise cameo at a very special screening of the film.

The 40-year-old actress, who was decked out in a baby pink sleeveless top and floral skirt (which would have absolutely been in Cher's repertoire) also treated the crew of fans to a mini reunion with her co-star, Breckin Meyer, who famously played Travis Birkenstock in the movie.