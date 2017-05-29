Tiger Woods Arrested on a DUI Charge in Florida

Woods is the winner of 14 major titles and the only professional golfer to win four majors in a row. He has not played in a competitive tournament since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February due to issues with his back. The 41-year-old had back surgery in April. It is his fourth surgery on his back in the past three years.

According to NBC Miami , Woods, who lives in Jupiter Island, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m.

Tiger Woods has been arrested on a driving under the influence charge in Jupiter, Florida. According to the Palm Beach County's booking sheet, the pro golfer was booked at 7:18 in the morning on Monday. The booking sheet also listed the golf king as having an unlawful blood alcohol level.

