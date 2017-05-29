Tiger Woods Arrested on a DUI Charge in Florida

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Tiger Woods has been arrested on a driving under the influence charge in Jupiter, Florida. According to the Palm Beach County's booking sheet, the pro golfer was booked at 7:18 in the morning on Monday. The booking sheet also listed the golf king as having an unlawful blood alcohol level.
According to NBC Miami, Woods, who lives in Jupiter Island, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m.