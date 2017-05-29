Prince William Opens Up About the 20th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death: ''I Still Find It Difficult Now''

On the imminent 20th anniversary of the Princess of Wales' death, William said, "I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better."

The father of two continued, "It has taken me almost twenty years to get to that stage. I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw."

The 34-year-old, who took time to honor the Manchester bombing victims over the weekend, also noted that unlike some people, his grief almost seem magnified due to the public nature of being a royal.

"It is not like most people’s grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her. It is a different situation for most people who lose someone they love, it can be hidden away or they can choose if they want to share their story."