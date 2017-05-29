Kim Kardashian Sets the Record Straight: Kanye West, Not Monica Rose, Was Responsible for My Style Transformation

Andy asked, "The entire Kardashian/Jenner clan used a stylist named Monica rose. You all recently unfollowed her on social media and are no longer associated with her. Can you give us the real reason that she is no longer in your universe?"

Kim avoided directly answering the question, saying to talk to sister Khloe (who used her as a stylist up until recently) and the rest of the girls, but did say that she'd heard Monica was saying that she was the one responsible for Kim's style transformation. The mother of two made sure to set the record straight about any such idea, explaining that she hadn't worked with Monica in four years and that her husband Kanye West and the team he picked out totally transformed the vixen's style.

"But that's not the reason why my family [stopped talking to her]," said the star, who wouldn't elaborate further.

On the topic of Caitlyn, when Andy asked her what are the chances that Kris and Caitlyn would ever be talking again on a scale of 1-10? At first, she said 1, then changed her answer to 2 because of Caitlyn and Kris' shared daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie.