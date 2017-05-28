Pregnant Serena Williams Aces Zebra-Print Maternity Wear During Pit Stop at Monaco Grand Prix

Serena Williams isn't slowing down during her pregnancy, but she is definitely glowing...

The tennis champ is traveling once more, attending the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo on Sunday. The 35-year-old opted for a bold and bright Zebra-patterned dress for the fast-paced event and looked picture perfect for Monaco's sunny weather. While there, the eight-time world champ posed with Red Bull racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

The proud mama-to-be also made sure to pose at the high-profile event with Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. The smiling sports star even took to Snapchat to post photos with the movie star, writing, "Just hanging out with Thor." She might be a superstar but she's still a fan-girl!