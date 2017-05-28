Emmy Rossum Marries Mr. Robot Creator Sam Esmail

It was the perfect day for a white wedding.

Actress Emmy Rossum and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New York City, People confirms.

E! News has learned their wedding bands are estimated at $75,000 for both.

The couple began dating in 2013 after Rossum was cast in Esmail's first full-length film, Comet.

The bride wore a custom Carolina Herrera wedding gown—something she had been planning to do since late last year. The couple got engaged in August 2015, and a month later, Rossum told E! News' Marc Malkin that she was in no rush to make it down the aisle. "We're just chilling for a hot second," she said, adding that she was "just not sharing" details with her family or friends.