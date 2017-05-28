Zac Efron's Grandparents Are the Cutest Baywatch Fans Ever

You're never too old for a movie date!
Zac Efron's grandparents showed some love for their famous grandson on the opening weekend of his new film, Baywatch, by hitting up what appears to be a matinee of the comedy, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra.
The proud grandparents, who are outfitted in some pretty rad prints, were all smiles when they sauntered out to see the funny flick at the Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX in Bend, Oregon on Saturday.
Along with the oh-so adorable snap of the too-cute couple, the 29-year-old heartthrob wrote, "This just makes everything even more awesome. Love you grandma and grandpa. I love you guys! Can't wait to talk u after the movie."
The film, which is based on the campy '90s TV drama of the same name, follows Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) and a brash new recruit (Efron) as the duo uncover a criminal plot that threatens the future of the beach.
But unfortunately the R-rated film, which cost $69 million to make, may need more than the love of Efron's grandparents to make it big in the box office. According to FOX News, the movie, which was critically panned, has only earned $18.1 million over the weekend and is projected to collect $26.6 million by the close of Memorial Day. The box office's top slot this weekend has gone to Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
The elderly couple may be a little bit more jazzed to see their grandson in this movie, over the latest film he's been cast in. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the High School Musical actor would be starring as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in an upcoming psychological thriller, titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The film will be told from the perspective of Bundy's longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.
True crime fanatics will remember Kloepfer as the one who turned Bundy into authorities, though she continued to date him despite her growing suspicion that Bundy was involved in the disappearances of multiple young women in the 1970s.
Not sure if Grandma and Grandpa will be seeing that one!