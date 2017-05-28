Zac Efron's Grandparents Are the Cutest Baywatch Fans Ever

Along with the oh-so adorable snap of the too-cute couple, the 29-year-old heartthrob wrote, "This just makes everything even more awesome. Love you grandma and grandpa. I love you guys! Can't wait to talk u after the movie."

The film, which is based on the campy '90s TV drama of the same name, follows Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) and a brash new recruit (Efron) as the duo uncover a criminal plot that threatens the future of the beach.

But unfortunately the R-rated film, which cost $69 million to make, may need more than the love of Efron's grandparents to make it big in the box office. According to FOX News, the movie, which was critically panned, has only earned $18.1 million over the weekend and is projected to collect $26.6 million by the close of Memorial Day. The box office's top slot this weekend has gone to Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.