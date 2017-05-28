Harry Styles Calls 14-Year-Old Manchester Bombing Victim In the Hospital, Tells Her He Loves Her

Harry Styles may be getting ready to embark on an his first-ever solo international tour, but that doesn't mean the British crooner is too busy to do some good, especially for one 14-year-old victim of this week's Manchester bombing in England.
The One Direction singer brightened the day of a young girl, Freya Lewis, who was seriously injured at the terrorist attack after the Ariana Grande concert on Monday, by making a phone call to her hospital bed and telling her he loved her.
According to the Manchester Evening News, Freya has been in intensive car since the blast, which killed 22 people, hit on Monday. The teen suffered multiple fractures, lacerations and burns after being hit by flying shrapnel from the explosion. One of the 22 victims was Freya's best friend Nell Jones, who was killed at the scene.
The outlet reports that Freya was given CPR at the arena before being rushed to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where she still is. The teen reportedly spent 10-and-a-half hours in surgery, and has had to undergo two operations, with more planned. Her family has set up a blog to update people on their Freya's progress, which they say will take a great deal of time.
While these times are obviously quite dark for Freya and her family, she did some a pick-me-up that came in the form of Harry's phone call.
According to the recovery blog hosted on Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School and Sixth Form College's website, Freya got a call from Harry shortly after coming out of sedation.
The blog, which has been detailing the student's recovery, says: "Freya came around enough from sedation to look at her Dad, blow him a kiss and smile. Then Dad cried. 'What could surpass that?' ... Secondly, the phone rang, and it was Harry Styles. Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!"
The blog continued, "The PICU unit at Manchester Children's Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine! Harry, we salute you sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!!!!"