Amber Heard's Beau Elon Musk Is a Perfect Gentleman on Date Night

Chivalry is not dead! Elon Musk came toAmber Heard's rescue on a romantic but chilly date night Down Under.
The actress and CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX have been dating for several months and recently made their relationship public. Over the weekend, they were spotted smiling and walking arm-in-arm while on a date in Sydney, Australia.
Heard wore a red dress and nude pumps and was covered with Musk's dark suit jacket, leaving him wearing a white collared shirt and dark pants.
Heard and Musk were first photographed together in April, also in Australia, where she is filming Aquaman. The two were reportedly joined by two of his five sons.
Media-Mode / Splash News
Heard and Musk then made their relationship Instagram official with photos of the two together at a restaurant, marking a rare move for the tech mogul, who rarely shares personal pics on social media.
Hay paid tribute to her online again earlier this month, posting a photo of her in costume as Mera, queen of Atlantis.
Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp almost exactly one year ago. Following a legal battle, the two reached a $7 million settlement. Their divorce was finalized in January.
Musk's second ex-wife Talulah Riley, who has been married to and divorced from him twice, filed for divorce in early 2016. It was finalized late last year.