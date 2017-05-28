Amber Heard's Beau Elon Musk Is a Perfect Gentleman on Date Night

Chivalry is not dead! Elon Musk came toAmber Heard's rescue on a romantic but chilly date night Down Under.

The actress and CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX have been dating for several months and recently made their relationship public. Over the weekend, they were spotted smiling and walking arm-in-arm while on a date in Sydney, Australia.

Heard wore a red dress and nude pumps and was covered with Musk's dark suit jacket, leaving him wearing a white collared shirt and dark pants.

Heard and Musk were first photographed together in April, also in Australia, where she is filming Aquaman. The two were reportedly joined by two of his five sons.