Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Get Flirty on Yacht

Scott Disick and Lou Bega might want to team up to write a new "Mambo." Total number of women Scott has been spotted hanging out with at Cannes? Six. In four days.

Recently released photos show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star getting flirty with 18-year-old model Sofia Richie—Nicole Richie's sister, Lionel Richie's youngest child and Justin Bieber's ex—on a yacht near Cannes Friday. He even lifted her up and carried her around. She was also seen lying on her back as he appears to tickle her. They have not commented.

Also on Friday, Scott was seen hanging by the pool with U.K. blogger Maggie Petrova and 19-year-old British model Ella Ross, who was spotted with Scott a few times earlier this month back in L.A., just after E! News confirmed his ex Kourtney Kardashian has been seeing former boxer Younes Bendjima.

Petrova has said she and Scott are just friends and are staying in the same villa together.

Scott began a 34th birthday trip to Cannes last week. Kourtney also traveled there separately, with her new beau.