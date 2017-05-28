Miranda Kerr's Son Flynn "Looked Very Excited" at Her and Evan Spiegel's Wedding

As guests were seated, Jason Mraz performed a set, which including his hit song, "I'm Yours." After dinner, the music went silent and people made speeches. Many people talked about Flynn. One of Evan's friends said, "Congratulations you three" at the end of his speech, referring to the child, the source said.

Other speakers included Evan's sisters, Caroline and Lauren, who teared up while making very emotional speeches and cried. Miranda's family members, including her mother, grandfather and aunt, also spoke. Her aunt gave Evan advice on how to keep a woman happy, saying, "Remember the woman is always right," which got a laugh from the crowd.

At the end of the speeches, someone yelled, "Let's eat cake" and a wedding cake was cut. Colbie Caillat then took the stage for about 30 minutes, performing songs such as "Falling for You" and "I Do." At the end of her set, she thanked Evan and Miranda and said she was "honored to be there." Jason then joined her onstage to perform their duet "Lucky."

DJ Ruckus then took over and played songs such as Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" and Madonna's "Holiday." Everyone hit the dance floor and didn't stop dancing all night, the source said.

At the end of the night, the DJ announced, "Let's hear it for the bride!" and Miranda got up on stage and sang Shania Twain's "Still the One."

"She sounded amazing and hit all the high notes," the source said. "At the end, everyone clapped and whistled for her."