Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Honeymoon in Paradise

Ah, bliss!

Pippa Middleton and new husband James Matthews are on their tropical honeymoon in Tetiaroa, a chain of islands in French Polynesia, near Tahiti, and it looks like utter paradise.

Recent photos posted on ET show the two smiling while paddleboarding together, with Pippa wearing a tie-dyed blue string bikini. She was also seen wearing a white retro-style white bikini while walking on a beautiful beach, hand-in-hand with James. Another photo shows them embracing in the ocean, with Pippa wearing a pink floral bikini.

In another pic, the two walk on the beach holding hands again, with Pippa sporting a blue and white patterned sleeveless sundress. James wears island-printed swimming trunks.

Pippa and James are staying at Tetiaroa's only resort, The Brando, named after the late Marlon Brando, who made the atoll his personal sanctuary in 1967. The resort's villa is believed to cost $3,900 a night.