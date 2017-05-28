Nikki Reed Showcases Chic Maternity Style While Out With Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed showcased a daring and chic maternity look while out to dinner with husband Ian Somerhalder and a friend Saturday.

The Twilight alum showed some skin in a long, lace-up black dress, paired with a matching long black jacket.

Reed, who announced more than three weeks ago that she is pregnant with her first child, has rarely been spotted out in public in recent months.

She was last photographed in mid-May, grabbing a meal at the M Cafe in Los Angeles. At the time, she wore a long navy blue dress with a draped waist, paired with dark boots.