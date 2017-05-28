Nikki Reed Showcases Chic Maternity Style While Out With Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed showcased a daring and chic maternity look while out to dinner with husband Ian Somerhalder and a friend Saturday.
The Twilight alum showed some skin in a long, lace-up black dress, paired with a matching long black jacket.
Reed, who announced more than three weeks ago that she is pregnant with her first child, has rarely been spotted out in public in recent months.
She was last photographed in mid-May, grabbing a meal at the M Cafe in Los Angeles. At the time, she wore a long navy blue dress with a draped waist, paired with dark boots.
NGRE / BACKGRID
Genghis Khan/BACKGRID
Reed and Somerhalder announced her pregnancy on May 4. At the time, they also shared professional photos of him kissing her large baby bump.
"We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you," Reed wrote on Instagram. "Love your parents."
"This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast," Ian added. "Thank you for your kind energy."
Reed recently said on Instagram that she has gone on a "mandatory" hiatus from her pottery hobby. Some pregnant women avoid the craft due to concern over potential toxicity in ceramic glaze.
"This morning I woke up really missing the studio and my incredible teachers, so here's a shout out to my two ladies and all you amazing teachers out there!" Reed wrote. "So much love went into these beauties. I cant wait to get back in there!