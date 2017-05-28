Jaden Smith Claims Canadian Hotel ''Spiked'' His Pancakes With Cheese and Kicked Him Out

Not everyone has the time of their lives when staying in the lap of luxury...
Jaden Smith took to Twitter earlier on Saturday to let the world know he had a pretty bad time after staying at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto in Canada. How bad was it? He said a meal there made him want to "throw up" on himself. So...not good, or so it seems.
The 18-year-old actor, who is currently in Toronto filming Life In A Year, posted a series of somewhat cryptic tweets, in which he seemed rather perturbed by his hotel experience.
The series of tweets began with: "The Four Seasons In Toronto just made me want to throw up on myself."
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's son then went on to write, "I hope the Four Seasons in Toronto puts me on the no stay list."
But why all the hate for the luxurious hotel? Some of the teen's other tweets may help clarify the mystery.
Jaden, whom you may remember brought his hair as his date to the Met Gala earlier this month, claimed, "The Four Seasons in Toronto spiked my pancakes with cheese, I'm surprised I'm still alive." Jaden, who is vegan, added, "after they kicked me out of my room."
Despite the tweets, E! News has learned that Jaden had been staying at the hotel for a few days, but at the end of his stay he didn't want to check out and was not happy about it.
A source tells E! News that the Karate Kid actor's request could not be accommodated last minute.
The insider says that Jaden asked for an extra room but the hotel was completely booked up so there were no rooms available because there are several events happening in town, including The Weeknd's hometown concert.
As for some intel on the cheese-"spiked" pancakes: Four Seasons chain is famous for their "Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes," which is a dish that E! News can confirm is served at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto.
A rep for the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto declined to comment.