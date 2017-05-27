Jamie Foxx Criticized for Allegedly Making Fun of Sign Language

Jamie Foxx has come under fire from deaf stars and activists Nyle DiMarco and Marlee Matlin for allegedly mocking sign language during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Foxx's rep had no immediate comment. In a clip from Thursday's show, shared online over Memorial Day Weekend, he is seen making hand gestures as host Jimmy Fallon tosses to a commercial break.

Marco posted the video on his Twitter page Friday and said in a statement Saturday that Foxx's behavior on the show "should not be tolerated."