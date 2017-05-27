Barbra Streisand Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Samantha

Screen and music legend Barbra Streisand is known for being fiercely private about her personal life, but earlier today, the star let her legion of fans in on some intimate moments of her life via social media. Sadly, the post was to mourn the loss of her beloved dog, a Coton De Tulear named Samantha, whom she has had for 14 years.

Barbra posted a sweet photo of herself (sans makeup), cradling "Sammie" from the comforts of an airy kitchen. Along with the snapshot, which was taken on May 14, the 75-year-old wrote, "Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha."