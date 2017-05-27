Prince William Pays Tribute to Victims of Manchester Attack at FA Cup Final

Prince William honored the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing while attending the FA Cup Final Saturday.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of The Football Association, laid a wreath on the field of Wembley Stadium before the match between Arsenal and Chelsea. A suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, at Manchester Arena Monday after an Ariana Grande concert.

Kensington Palace posted a photo of the prince at Wembley as well as a pic of a note he penned, that read, "We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester."