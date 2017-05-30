You're Doing It Wrong: Boy Brows

Remember the days you'd rush to the waxing salon (or grab your tweezers in a hurry) to tame your bushy eyebrows? Those days are long gone.
Today, natural, semi-groomed brows have replaced their thin, defined counterparts of the 90s. Celebs, such as Lily Collins, Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts, have taken note, pairing their thick brows with barely-there makeup on the red carpet. Our response: bushy is better.
This "I woke up like this" trend makes an impact with ease. Boy brows frame the face and bring attention to your features. Add the perfect lip color, and you're red carpet-ready. The best part: It is easy to recreate.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Ready to turn your brows to the next level? Watch the video above and follow the steps below!
Step 1: Using a spoolie, brush your eyebrows up and back.
Step 2: Moving your pencil in short strokes, draw hair-like lines throughout your eyebrows.
Step 3: Use the brush to further blend the pencil.
Step 4: Set the shape of your boy brows with a clear brow gel.
Brow Grooming Brush, $10
The Brow Gel Pencil, $39
Article continues below
You're four steps away from thick, natural eyebrows!
Model: Sanctuary Clothing