You're Doing It Wrong: Boy Brows

Remember the days you'd rush to the waxing salon (or grab your tweezers in a hurry) to tame your bushy eyebrows? Those days are long gone.

Today, natural, semi-groomed brows have replaced their thin, defined counterparts of the 90s. Celebs, such as Lily Collins, Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts, have taken note, pairing their thick brows with barely-there makeup on the red carpet. Our response: bushy is better.

This "I woke up like this" trend makes an impact with ease. Boy brows frame the face and bring attention to your features. Add the perfect lip color, and you're red carpet-ready. The best part: It is easy to recreate.