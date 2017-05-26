Scott Disick's PDA-Filled Cannes Trip Continues: How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Her Ex's Behavior

Keeping up with Scott Disick has never been more challenging.

As his birthday trip to Cannes carries on, the reality star continues to make headlines with all of the ladies he is hanging out with while abroad.

It all started Tuesday when Scott decided to take the same flight to France as Bella Thorne. What came next were poolside kisses and cuddles before the actress appeared to lose interest in hanging out with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"Yo this #Cannes fancy life isn't for me," Bella wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "I'm not talking to Scott or anyone else. #Dontf--kwithit."

Ultimately, Scott didn't seem too bothered as he was later spotted walking with his arm around Chloe Bartoli.