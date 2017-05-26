Lea Michele Reveals Her Secrets to Getting in Shape for Bikini Season

For Lea Michele, bikini season is every season!

But with Memorial Day weekend upon us and summer just around the corner, we have to know some of her tips and tricks for staying in such great shape all year long, including those little secrets she uses when she really wants to tone up.

The 30-year-old chatted with E! News' Erin Lim at Popchips' 10th anniversary and celebration of their new Ridges potato chips and dished some of her go-to moves to get bikini-ready.

"If you eat well and work hard, you'll see the results," she explained. "It's more about feeling good than looking good, for me. Obviously, looking good is nice, but working out, for me, it just gives me good energy to do really well at my job."