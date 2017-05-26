Johnny Depp Wins Small Victory in Lawsuit Against Business Managers

A judge has ruled that Johnny Depp's legal case against his former business managers and their company can proceed with information given by a former employee, which the actor's lawyers call a "whistleblower" and the defendants call a "serial liar."

The actor had fired The Management Group and later sued them for $25 million. In January, he sued the firm for $25 million for alleged fraud and mismanagement, claiming that he only learned last year that he is $40 million in debt. He blamed the company for allegedly failing to properly maintain his financial records. The group fired back with a cross-complaint of fraud, claiming his allegations are false.

In March, Depp's attorneys deposed a former TMG employee, Janine Rayburn, and subpoenaed documents from her that included notes she took during her employment at the company. They later said they would file an amended complaint, pleading allegations taken from her deposition and notes.

TMG's lawyers filed an instant motion to seal portions of Depp's attorneys' amended complaint and related pleadings. They argued that the allegations are falsehoods.