Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot Is Obsessed With This Red Lipstick

Get ready for a powerful pucker!

Voluminous, wavy hair, an epic headband and red lips—these are the components of Wonder Woman's iconic beauty. Now that Isreali-born actress Gal Gadot has taken on the role of the superhero, we've been awaiting her interpretation of the DC Comics starring female.

To no surprise, the previous Miss Israel has done justice to the role with her impactful, yet effortless, beauty. Even off-screen, the actress shares her character's love for a powerful pucker. Her go-to: MAC Red Lipstick in Diva.

"This is a burgundy shade, but I like red too. I like strong lips," she told InStyle.