Carly Rae Jepsen Dropped a New Song Called ''Cut to the Feeling'' and Fans Are Losing It

Carly Rae Jepsen just graced the world with another bout of happiness in the form of music.

The 31-year-old released her song "Cut to the Feeling," which will be part of the soundtrack for the movie Leap!, out in August.

Giving us some major '80s-pop inspiration, Jepsen belts, "I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling/ I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone/ I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah!"

Not only does the summer tune have us flipping our hair back and forth and using our hairbrushes as microphones, it's also already caused her fans to go wild.