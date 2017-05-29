Kendall Jenner's Bringing This Bikini Style Back

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Trendsetters At Work, Chris Stamp

This Streetwear Brand Is Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West-Approved

ESC: Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot Is Obsessed With This Red Lipstick

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Bike Shorts Are Now $70

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

??

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The high-waisted suit is back in action.

Kendall Jenner's been slaying the swimsuit game lately (first with her high-fashion one-piece, and now with this high-rise beauty). So it's only fitting you use her as inspiration for your next big bathing suit shopping binge, right?

Her stunning $420 Lisa Marie Fernandez suit is that timeless kind of chic, one that will never go out of style, and its feminine features like small buttons and ruffles are just the thing to set your swimwear apart from the rest.

Now we know $420 might not play nicely with your summer budget, so we've rounded up some selects sure to do the trick!

Photos

Cannes 2017: Street Style

Shop the Look

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Fella

Dylan Halterneck Bikini Top, $155; Greggy Belted Bikini Briefs, $110

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

H&M

Bikini Bottoms High Waist, $25

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Marysia

Palm Springs Scalloped Bikini Top and Briefs, $300

Article continues below

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Motel

Ink Bikini Top, $33; Ink Bikini Bottom, $33

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Stella McCartney

Embroidered Bikini, $370

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

L*Space

Kingsley Top, $99; Vista Bottom, $88

Article continues below

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Topshop

Ribbed Bikini Crop Top, $25; Ribbed High Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $25

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Rachel Pally

La Costa Top, $92; St Tropez Bottom, $88

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Rochelle Sara

The MC Bikini Top, Was: $240, Now: $160; The Emily High-Rise Bikini Briefs, Was: $140, Now: $98

Article continues below

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

PrettyLittleThing

Neya Pink Scuba Contrast Beach Co-ord Top, $21; Neya Pink Scuba Contrast Beach Co-ord Bottoms, $18 

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Lisa Marie Fernandez

Colby Ruffle-Trimmed Seersucker Bikini, $420

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

For Love and Lemons

Mallorca Ring Triangle Top, $90; Mallorca Hi-Waist Bottom, $104

Article continues below

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Adriana Degreas

Floral-Print Bikini, Was: $295, Now: $207

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Tularosa

Nobel Top, $72; Nobel High-Waisted Bottom, $74

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Montce Swim

Plants on Green Cabana Ties Top x High Rise Bottom Bikini Set, $132

Article continues below

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Boohoo

Ella Bardot Embroidered High Waist Bikini, $35

ESC: High-Waisted Bikinis

Mara Hoffman

Triangle Bralette Bikini Top, $125; High Waisted Bikini Bottom, $125

Get yourself a bathing suit that can do both.

(Look really cute and fashion-forward.)

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Shopping , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again