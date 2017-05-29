Kendall Jenner's Bringing This Bikini Style Back

The high-waisted suit is back in action.

Kendall Jenner's been slaying the swimsuit game lately (first with her high-fashion one-piece, and now with this high-rise beauty). So it's only fitting you use her as inspiration for your next big bathing suit shopping binge, right?

Her stunning $420 Lisa Marie Fernandez suit is that timeless kind of chic, one that will never go out of style, and its feminine features like small buttons and ruffles are just the thing to set your swimwear apart from the rest.

Now we know $420 might not play nicely with your summer budget, so we've rounded up some selects sure to do the trick!