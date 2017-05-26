Erika Jayne Hospitalized for a Dancing With the Stars Injury

Erika Jayne is taking care of a Dancing With the Stars injury we didn't know anything about.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share a selfie from a hospital bed with the caption, "This hospital lighting is amazing."

Of course, this left all her fans wondering why she was hospitalized in the first place.

"It's due to a Dancing with the Stars injury," an insider confirmed to E! News. "She hurt herself while doing the show but never talked about it because she didn't want sympathy. But it's the reason she didn't dance in the finale."