Scott Disick Reunites With Chloe Bartoli in Cannes as Bella Thorne Loses Interest

Well, that was fast.

On Thursday, Scott Disick, 34, was photographed near his luxury villa in Cannes, walking with his arm around Chloe Bartoli, 26,—the same woman he was seen looking cozy with days before longtime partner Kourtney Kardashian broke up with him in 2015. The pair's latest outing was captured on camera just one day after Scott was spotted lying with his arms wrapped around Bella Thorne, 19, at the same villa. They were also seen kissing.

A source told E! News exclusively that the former Disney Channel star and Scott are not "serious," adding that she is just "flirting and having fun with him." She also has her eye on other guys, the source said. Another insider told E! News that Bella has no interest in Scott because "he is way too old for her and has baggage."