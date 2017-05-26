5 Days, 5 Ways: Olivia Palermo's Bomber Jacket Is Having a Moment

Monday would have been business as usual, but then Rihanna and her oversized menswear happened.

When it comes to finding the perfect blazer (the one you can throw over any look and instantly be boardroom-ready) the first thing we usually look for is a perfect fit. Do the shoulders of the jacket match yours? How's the length? Are the sleeves too tight? But thanks to Riri, that doesn't have to be the case anymore.

A borrowed-from-the-boys blazer look can be just as chic. (Not to mention your outfit then gets an added dose of high-fashion with a side of edge.) Throw on a pair of matching wide-leg trousers and heels, and your cool factor will sky rocket.