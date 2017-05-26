Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter Reunite at Premiere

We're seeing double!

Gal Gadot, star of the upcoming Wonder Woman movie, met up with Lynda Carter, who played the superhero in a '70s action series, at the premiere of the film in Hollywood Thursday. Gadot, 32, wore a shimmering red striped halter cut-out dress, while Carter, 65, sported a black and white Max Mara pantsuit.

"Wonderful (see what I did there?) to be with the lovely @gal_gadot at the World Premiere of Wonder Woman!! #wonderwomanfilm," the latter star wrote on Instagram.

"I'm in LA, so excited to be attending the premiere of the new Wonder Woman movie, directed by my friend, Patty Jenkins, and starring the beautiful Gal Gadot," Carter wrote on Wednesday. "I can't wait to see that beloved character on the big screen where she belongs. I know it will be great! Go see it June 2."