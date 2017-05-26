How Lifetime's Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland Cast Compares to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland is going to surprise you.
Lifetime's movie, based on a book written by two of his bodyguards who worked with him up until his 2009 death, will give an intimate look into the final years of Jackson's life, with world-famous impersonator taking on the main role Navi in acting debut.
All of Jackson's children, Prince, Paris and Blanket, are portrayed in the film, as well as Jackson's parents, Joe and Katherine, and one of his famous siblings. Viewers will also see members of Jackson's inner circle, including his nanny, manager and, in an eerie moment, Dr. Conrad Murray, the man who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson's death.
See how the cast compared to their real-life counterparts, and get some details on how each character was connected to Jackson.
The self-proclaimed "world's greatest Michael Jackson impersonator" will make his acting debut as the King of Pop in the TV movie.
The Walking Dead star plays Michael's head of security, Bill, who wrote the book the Lifetime movie is based on, Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days. The film is told from Bill's POV, recounting the years leading up to Michael's death.
Adegoke, who has a lead role in The CW's upcoming Dynasty revival, plays one of Michael's bodyguards who wrote the 2014 book the Lifetime film is based on, along with Whitfield.
The newcomer plays Michael's oldest child, Prince.
Burns makes her acting debut as Michael's only daughter in the unauthorized biopic. Of his three children, Paris, 19, is the most visible to the public, and made her acting debut on Fox's Star, and will make her feature film debut Nash Edgerton's upcoming project for Amazon Studios.
Mourra plays Michael's youngest child in his first acting role.
The Notebook actress plays Michael's mother, who was also portrayed by Angela Bassett in The Jacksons: An American Dream.
Fun fact: Richard Lawson is Tina Knowles' husband, so Beyonce's step-dad is taking on the role of Michael's real-life father, whom he shared a complicated relationship with.
Tembe, who appeared in The Avengers: Age of Ultron and on True Blood, portrays Michael's children's nanny.
Best known for her work on Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, 21 Jump Street and For Your Love, the actress plays Michael's publicist and manager, who sued him in 2009, alleging she was owed compensation of $44 million. (Peete was also in the 1992 limited series The Jacksons: An American Dream, playing Diana Ross, one of Michael's mentors.). Bain released a book in 2013 about her time working for Michael, titled Michael Jackson: The Lost Years.
The actor, who appeared in an episode of Insecure, takes on the role of Michael's younger brother, who was a member of the Jackson 5. He is the only Jackson sibling seen in the Lifetime movie.
The Days of Our Lives star plays Michael's personal physician who was charged with involuntary manslaughter, convicted, and sentenced to four years in jail following Michael's death in 2009. He served two years before being released, and in 2016, he released a book titled This Is It!: The Secret Lives of Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson, sharing intimate details of his time with the pop star.
Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland airs Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.