How Lifetime's Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland Cast Compares to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland is going to surprise you.

Lifetime's movie, based on a book written by two of his bodyguards who worked with him up until his 2009 death, will give an intimate look into the final years of Jackson's life, with world-famous impersonator taking on the main role Navi in acting debut.

All of Jackson's children, Prince, Paris and Blanket, are portrayed in the film, as well as Jackson's parents, Joe and Katherine, and one of his famous siblings. Viewers will also see members of Jackson's inner circle, including his nanny, manager and, in an eerie moment, Dr. Conrad Murray, the man who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson's death.