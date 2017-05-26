James Corden and Orlando Bloom Show Off Their Racy Office Moves as the "IT Guys"

Well, that's one way to turn on a computer.

James Corden and Orlando Bloom took their duties a touch too literally when they posed as guys from the IT department in a new sketch aired Thursday night.

As a few employees were having some problems with turning their computers on, Corden and Bloom took it upon themselves to spark the electricity again.

To the tune of Yello's "Oh Yeah," the duo tried to seduce the computers into switching on by swiveling their hips, ripping their shirts, spraying each other with water and grinding on the desk. Bloom even stapled himself in the bum while Corden later licked a keyboard.