Jamie Foxx Singing "Bitch Better Have My Money" as an Opera Is Something You Just Have to Hear

It's no question that Jamie Foxx is talented, but this performance just took things to a new level.

The Oscar winner joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday night for a new round of the show's signature Musical Genre Challenge. As is customary of the game, each player hits a button and is given a musical prompt containing a song and the style they have to sing it in. Let's just say this was no easy round.

First up, Fallon had to take on The Weeknd's hit track, "Can't Feel My Face" as a 50s crooner. Honestly, we'd put it on our iPhone.