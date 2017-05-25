This Is Us Cast Shares Some Hopefully Fake Spoilers for Season 2 on Red Nose Day

This Is Us is getting weird in season two.

Or at least that's what it sounds like based on the cast's appearance on NBC's Red Nose Day special. They all gathered together to encourage viewers to donate to kids in need, but couldn't help spilling a few very interesting season two details along the way.

"Like in episode two, I like it when we find out that Rebecca's got a long-lost brother," Justin Hartley says while his castmates try to shhh him.

Chrissy Metz then gives it a try, and reveals that Kate starts dating Dennis Rodman, or maybe Dennis Quaid, or actually his name isn't even Dennis.