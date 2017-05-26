Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Reveals Her 10 Must-Have Items for Any Summer Home

Christina El Moussa, Memorial Day Essentials

Getty Images; E! Illustration

With the sun shining and temperatures rising, it's officially time for outdoor entertaining.

Memorial Day weekend has arrived kicking off the unofficial start to summer. And before water parks begin to crowd again and BBQ smells begin to fill the air, we had to ask an expert for some must-have items for the season.

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Christina El Moussa

The Flip or Flop star has been designing and renovating houses of all shapes, sizes and conditions. Lucky for us, we've watched it all unfold on HGTV and received a few handy tips in the process.

With the long weekend upon us, Christina decided to share some of her favorite products for the summer season. 

 

Bubble Machine, Christina El Moussa, Must Have Items

Amazon

Amazon

Gazillion Bubble Hurricane Machine; $16.99

"Bubbles are the easiest way to make Bray smile!" 

Candles, Christina El Moussa, Must Have Items

Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle; $28

"Candles always add a nice vibe to a cool summer night." 

Globe Lights, Christina El Moussa, Must Have Items

Amazon

Target

Room Essentials 25ct Clear Globe Lights; $12.99

"Good Lighting is key in every element of my life." 

Margarita Machine, Christina El Moussa, Must Have Items

Amazon

Amazon

Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker; $295

"Who doesn't love a good marg?!"

Brass Lantern, Christina El Moussa, Must Have Items

Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Nantucket Brass Lantern; $14.00 – $118.00

Kids Golf Club Set, Christina El Moussa, Must Have Items

Amazon

Amazon

Confidence Junior Golf Club Set with Stand Bag; $69.99 - $100.96 

"Our at-home putting green is the kids' go to spot, even Bray is mastering the sport of mini golf!"

Bounce House, Christina El Moussa, Must Have Items

Amazon

Wal-Mart

Little Tikes Jump 'n Slide Bouncer; $179.99

"When we have a little get together, bounce houses come in handy, Taylor loves them!" 

Peonies, Christina El Moussa, Must Have Items

Getty Images

Home Depot

Peonies; $18

"I love how girly pink peonies are. They are the perfect summer element to my rather monochromatic home."

Succulent, Christina El Moussa, Must Have Items

Olive & Cocoa

Olive & Cocoa

Gilded Succulent Potager; $94

"I love how succulents play off my Moroccan vibe I have going in the backyard." 

Pouf, Christina El Moussa, Must Have Items

crateandbarrel.com

Crate & Barrel

Grey Outdoor Pouf; $199

As a proud mother of two kids (and one new puppy), Christina picked a wide variety of items that were family-friendly and wouldn't break the bank.

And while every product may not look like a household item at first glance, we guarantee each and every item could make your summer celebration a whole lot more fun.

So what are you waiting? Let's start shopping with Christina! 

