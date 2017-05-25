Brandi and Tish Cyrus Reveal the Real Reason Why Miley Cyrus Is "So Happy" These Days

When Brandi and Tish Cyrus look at Miley Cyrus, they see one happy family member.

As the "Malibu" singer continues to celebrate her return to music, fans are learning more about what makes this talented artist so content every day.

"Something I really respect about Miley is that she really does truly know what's important and what matters. And that doesn't mean overworking herself and being on tour all year anymore," sister Brandi shared with E! News. "That means her family and her life at home and her animals and making the music she really loves and I think that's something that comes with age when you start to realize that and she's there and that's why I think she's so happy."

Mama Tish couldn't help but agree and point to the new sounds coming out of her daughter.

"I think Miley is so real and every stage you see her in is truly the stage of her life that she's in," she explained. "She's in such a great place, so happy, and I think the music really reflects that."