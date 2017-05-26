Khloe Kardashian Filed for Divorce 1 Year Ago: Inside Her New Normal Without Lamar Odom

Exactly one year ago today, Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar Odom—for the second time.

The 32-year-old cited, once again, "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split following her initial filing in December 2013.

In October of 2015, Khloe famously called off the divorce while she was tending to Lamar's medical needs following his hospitalization in Las Vegas that same month.

So now, with a year under her belt since filing for divorce again, and six months since the divorce case was finalized, it seems as though Khloe has truly come into her own.

Let's look back and review exactly how much as transpired and changed in Khloe's world since she filed for divorce.