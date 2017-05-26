This Full Body Workout Is Kim Kardashian-Approved

It's time to focus on the big picture.

When it comes to fitness, most of us target the areas of the body that we feel insecure about. "My arms are too flabby," "My butt needs a lift," or "I need to get rid of these love handles"—this is what we tell ourselves when we look in the mirror. But, it's time that we take the pressure off of improving one section and focus on achieving an overall healthier, fit physique.

Barry's Bootcamp has an approach that's taking celebs by storm. This LA-based boutique gym is focused on working out the entire body, alternating muscle groups throughout the week, and focusing on full body workouts during the weekend. After the lights dim and the high-energy music goes on, instructors guide the class through a series of weight training, cardio and intense anaerobic exercise. Kim Kardashian, Jessica Biel, and Katie Holmes are just a few of the celebs that have achieved their summer-ready bodies with a little help from the bootcamp.