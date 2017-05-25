Paris Hilton's Happy It Girls Like Kendall Jenner Cop Her Style

"Back in the day, when I was a teenager," she started. "I moved to New York, and there was literally nobody dressing like me. In the socialite scene, no one knew how to react. I still looked sophisticated, beautiful and chic, but it was something they hadn't seen."

We talked about her moving to the Big Apple when she was 16-years-old, and really finding her fashion stride there shopping at stores like Patricia Fields and Hotel Venus, "and all these really fun stores downtown on Eighth Street when they used to be there." Something that did come as somewhat of a shock to us was when she mentioned, "Before I was into the social scene, I was a complete tomboy. Always in things like jeans and T-shirts." Having a hard time picturing young Paris in anything other than glittering gowns and velour? Us too.

"I had never been to events or anything," she continued. "Then when I moved to New York, I just started building my own style. At the time, I didn't have a stylist or a publicist or any of that, it was just my sister and I going to cool stores and picking out all these really interesting pieces that nobody else was really wearing back in the day."