Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Think Pal George Clooney Will "Do Just Fine" as a New Dad

George Clooney has a major milestone coming up: fatherhood.

With his twins' arrival quickly approaching, he and wife Amal Clooney are about to become parents for the first time. For the longtime former bachelor who was previously uncertain about having kids, becoming a dad may sound like even more of an intimidating new title. However, his close celebrity pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are confident he's ready.

"He doesn't ask for advice. He doesn't need advice," his Casamigos Tequila partner assured E! News. "He will do just fine."

As for a specific due date, the couple kept mum. "We're waiting, too," Crawford said of the kids' birth slated for sometime in June. "We'll see."