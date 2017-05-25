Eva Longoria Joins Anna Faris in Overboard Film Remake

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Boss Baby

Alec Baldwin Set to Reprise His Role as The Boss Baby in Animated Sequel

Sophia Bush Leaving "Chicago PD" After 4 Seasons

Eiza Gonzalez, Latina Magazine

Here's What Eiza González Had to Say When Asked About Liam Hemsworth

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Eva Longoria is bringing more romantic comedy hijinks to the big screen.

The Desperate Housewives alum is set to co-star in a remake of the 1987 romantic comedy film Overboard, Deadline reported Thursday. Goldie Hawn and real-life partner Kurt Russell starred in the late Garry Marshall's original movie, in which she plays an snotty heiress who gets amnesia and he plays a carpenter she was previously nasty to, who convinces her she is his wife. 

In the remake, the roles are reversed; Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez will play a wealthy playboy who contracts amnesia. Anna Faris plays a single, working class mom who convinces him he is her husband. Longoria will play her friend and boss at a pizza restaurant, Deadline reported Thursday. Their casting was announced in March.

"So thrilled!! @EvaLongoria," Faris tweeted.

Filming on the movie will begin in Canada this week, Deadline said.

Photos

Eva Longoria's Best Looks

Eva Longoria, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Comi/Cannes/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

Longoria has starred in a few small movies, including the romantic comedy Crazy Kind of Love, since Desperate Housewives ended its eight-season run in 2012 and has also appeared on TV shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Empire.

She also served as an executive producer on Lifetime's Devious Maids, which ended its four-season run last year, and Telenovela, which was also canceled last year after one season.

TAGS/ Eva Longoria , Movies , Casting , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again