Sophia Bush Leaving "Chicago PD" After 4 Seasons

Sophia Bush is hanging up her badge and gun and packing up that winter parka. In other words, Bush is leaving Chicago PD after four seasons, according to Deadline.

The season four finale of Chicago PD featured Bush's character, Det. Erin Lindsay, getting a job offer with the FBI in New York. Bush has been with the show, a spinoff of Chicago Fire, since the start.

Chicago PD executive producer and co-creator Matthew Olmstead also left the show during the recent fourth season.