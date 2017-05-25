Bella Hadid, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and More Stars Break Out All of the Glitz and Glamour for Cannes amfAR Gala

Bella Hadid, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz/French Select for amfAR

It would not be the amfAR Gala without a little—or a lot—of glitz and glamour. 

As is typical of the recurring soirée, Hollywood's beautiful, famous and sartorially inclined stepped out at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday in their red carpet best for the annual charity gala. amfAR's event, which takes place in multiple cities throughout the year, aims to raise funds for research programs to continue the fight against HIV and AIDS. 

In a marriage of goodwill and good clothes, celebrities like Bella Hadid, Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Chastain and many more famous faces dressed in head to toe feathers, lace and sparkles in honor of the occasion. 

 

Photos

Cannes Film Festival 2017: Star Sightings

No style was spared as new mom Irina Shayk posed in head to toe sequins while Paris Hilton dazzled in rhinestone fringe on the arm of her beau Chris Zylka

The men opted for suits, ranging from David Beckham's velvet tuxedo jacket to designer Jeremy Scott's lace two-piece. 

For more of the scene-stealing looks, take a look below:

Karolina Kurkova, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

Karolina Kurkova

Uma Thurman, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

Uma Thurman

Lindsay Lohan, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Buckner\/Variety\/REX\/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli\/WireImage for amfAR

Paris HIlton & Chris Zylka

ASAP Rocky, A$AP Rocky, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli\/WireImage for amfAR

A$AP Rocky

Joan Smalls, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Dominique Charriau\/WireImage

Joan Smalls

Jeremy Scott, Tracee Ellis Ross, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Dominique Charriau\/WireImage

Jeremy Scott & Tracee Ellis Ross

Karolina Kurkova, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

David Beckham

Sofie Richie, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

Sofia Richie

Nicole Kidman, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli\/WireImage for amfAR

Nicole Kidman

Irina Shayk, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Dominique Charriau\/WireImage

Irina Shayk

Jessica Chastain, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Dominique Charriau\/WireImage

Jessica Chastain

Diane Kruger, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Dominique Charriau\/WireImage

Diane Kruger

Hailey Baldwin, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli\/WireImage for amfAR

Hailey Baldwin

Rita Ora, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli\/WireImage for amfAR

Rita Ora

Eva Longoria, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli\/WireImage for amfAR

Eva Longoria

Kate Upton, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

Kate Upton

Doutzen Kroes, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

Doutzen Kroes

Will Smith, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Dominique Charriau\/WireImage

Will Smith

Jessica Hart, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli\/WireImage for amfAR

Jessica Hart

Georgina Chapman, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli\/WireImage for amfAR

Georgina Chapman

Christoph Waltz, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli\/WireImage for amfAR

Christoph Waltz

Spike Lee, Roger Guenveur Smith, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Courtesy Getty Images for Wanderluxxe

Spike Lee

Petra Nemcova, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

Petra Nemcova

Paz Vega, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

Paz Vega

Elsa Hosk, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli\/WireImage for amfAR

Elsa Hosk

Jeremy Meeks, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Buckner\/Variety\/REX\/Shutterstock

Jeremy Meeks

Jean- Paul Gaultier, Coco Rocha, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

Jean-Paul Gaultier & Coco Rocha

Barbara Palvin, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

Barbara Palvin

Izabel Goulart, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli\/WireImage for amfAR

Izabel Goulart

Melissa George, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Mike Marsland\/WireImage

Melissa George

Cindy Bruna, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

Cindy Bruna

Shanina Shaik, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Dominique Charriau\/WireImage

Shanina Shaik

Winnie Harlow, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Andreas Rentz\/French Select for amfAR

Winnie Harlow

Which glamorous ensemble is your favorite? Share in the comments below!

