A History of Celebrity Breakups Around Memorial Day Weekend

Holidays are a convenient time for many people to call it quits on a relationship.

This gets them off the hook from what would definitely be awkward family gatherings. For celebs, it also means there could be a little less public attention given to the breakup, as many readers are away on vacation and are not interested in reading any news during their time off.

Celebs such as Amber HeardNikki Reed and Sofia Vergara all broke up with their partners, or announced their splits, around Memorial Day Weekend.

Photos

Hotter After Breakup: Celeb Breakovers!

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp

Ian Gavan\/Getty Images

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Days before Memorial Day Weekend 2016, the actress filed divorce papers to end their 15-month marriage. She also obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Depp, claiming she had "endured excessive emotional verbal and physical abuse" from the actor. He denied any wrongdoing. They later reached a reported $7 million settlement outside of court. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017.

Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Billboard Music Awards 2015

Kevin Winter\/BMA2015\/Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

E! News learned in June 2016 that he broke up with the singer just before Memorial Day after dating for about 15 months.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Splash News

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

E! News learned just after Memorial Day 2016 that the two split after dating for seven months. They quickly reconciled.

Nikki Reed, Paul McDonald

Taylor Hill\/WireImage

Nikki Reed and Paul McDonald

The actress filed for divorce from the American Idol alum days before Memorial Day Weekend 2014 after less than three years of marriage.

Chris Soules, Whitney Bischoff, Bachelor

ABC\/Nicole Kohl

Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff

The Bachelor stars announced just after Memorial Day 2015 that they had called off their engagement and broken up after just six months together.

Sofia Vergara, Nick Loeb, Golden Globes 2014

Matt Sayles\/Invision\/AP

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb

The Modern Family star revealed on social media on Memorial Day Weekend 2014 that the two had ended their engagement and called it quits.

Evan Rachel Wood, Jamie Bell, LACMA Gala

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell

The actress' rep confirmed after Memorial Day 2014 that the two, who share a son, have separated after an almost two-year relationship. 

Katharine McPhee, Nick Cokas

Peter\/NPG.com

Katharine McPhee and Nick Cokas

The Smash and Scorpion star filed for divorce from her husband of six years just before Memorial Day 2014.

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Breaking Dawn Part 2 Premiere

Christopher Polk\/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

The two broke up about a week before Memorial Day 2013.

Of course, people have also gotten engaged or married around Memorial Day, which falls during wedding season.

The Bachelorette alum Brit Nilsson's boyfriend Jeremy Byrne proposed to her earlier this week, ahead of Memorial Day Weekend 2017.

Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado and Jeremy Michael Lewis got engaged over Memorial Day Weekend 2016, while That ‘70s Show star Topher Grace married his fiancée Ashley Hinshaw.

During Memorial Day Weekend 2015, The Newsroom alum Alison Pill wed Joshua LeonardLance Gross married Rebecca Jefferson and Jana Kramer tied the knot with Michael Caussin, while Love and Hip Hop's Yandy and Mendeecees wed on Memorial Day itself in a live televised ceremony.

